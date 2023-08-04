Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Madison's Pizzeria, a takeaway at 82 Scarva Street, Banbridge was given the score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 115 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.