Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Madison's Pizzeria, a takeaway at 82 Scarva Street, Banbridge was given the score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 115 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.