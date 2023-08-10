Register
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eastern tandoori, a takeaway at Unit 4-5 Kernan Shops 78 Lurgan Road, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on July 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 194 takeaways with ratings, 115 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.