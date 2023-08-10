Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Eastern tandoori, a takeaway at Unit 4-5 Kernan Shops 78 Lurgan Road, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on July 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 194 takeaways with ratings, 115 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.