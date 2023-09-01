Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lucky House, a takeaway at 55 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 114 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Register
Follow us