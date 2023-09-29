Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Phun's Welcome, a takeaway at 18 Market Square, Ballymacormick, Dromore, Down was given the score after assessment on August 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 190 takeaways with ratings, 112 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.