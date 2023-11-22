Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kebab Night, a takeaway at Lurgan, Craigavon was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 189 takeaways with ratings, 111 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.