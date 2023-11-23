Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gringos, a takeaway at 1a Killylea Road, Corporation, Armagh was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 189 takeaways with ratings, 110 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.