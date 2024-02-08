Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Apache Pizza Lurgan, a takeaway at 35a Church Place, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 188 takeaways with ratings, 110 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.