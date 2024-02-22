Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
POYRAZ TURKISH KEBAB, a takeaway at 8 Bridge Street, Ballymaganlis, Dromore, Down was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 190 takeaways with ratings, 111 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.