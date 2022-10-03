Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Palace, a takeaway at 16 Edward Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 118 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.