Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
LI'S HOT FOOD BAR, a takeaway at 5 Alfred Terrace, Taughrane, Dollingstown, Down was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 196 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.