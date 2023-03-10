Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
52 minutes ago
The Great Wall, a takeaway at 13 Dromore Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 122 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.