Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

LIN'S TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 49 Keady Road, Armagh was given the score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 121 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.