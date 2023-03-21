Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
LIN'S TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 49 Keady Road, Armagh was given the score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 121 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.