Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
G and G, a takeaway at 6a Drumadd Road, Armagh was given the score after assessment on February 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 119 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.