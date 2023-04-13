Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Thai Noodle, a takeaway at 15 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 199 takeaways with ratings, 120 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.