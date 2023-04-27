Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
BIG BITE TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 38 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland, Down was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 118 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.