Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.



BIG BITE TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 38 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland, Down was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 118 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.