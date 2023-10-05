Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ginos Pizzarias ltd, a takeaway at 7 Princes Street, Ballymaganlis, Dromore, Down was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 113 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.