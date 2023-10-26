Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tandragee Kebabs & Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 78 Market Street, Ballymore, Tandragee, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 112 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.