Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Tandragee Kebabs & Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 78 Market Street, Ballymore, Tandragee, Armagh was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 112 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.