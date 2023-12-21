Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucky House, a takeaway at 55 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 188 takeaways with ratings, 109 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.