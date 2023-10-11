Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Al-amin, a takeaway at 6a Market Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh was given the minimum score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 191 takeaways with ratings, 113 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.