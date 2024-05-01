Armagh's Annual Craft Fair Back at the Market Place Theatre

The hugely successful Armagh Craft Fair is back for a 12th year at The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre.
By sinead FaulknerContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 17:16 BST
