Armagh's Annual Craft Fair Back at the Market Place Theatre
The hugely successful Armagh Craft Fair is back for a 12th year at The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre.
This event just keeps getting bigger and better as we celebrate hosting our largest number of fantastic artists and makers to date! There is an exciting programme of creative activities throughout the day for visitors of all ages to enjoy and a stunning exhibition of contemporary craft & visual art in the main gallery, making this year's Craft Fair a definite date for your diary!