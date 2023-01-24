The community of Armoy has expressed its condolences to the rector of the Church of Ireland, Rev Chris Easton, whose parents died in a fire in Bangor on Monday.

The couple in their eighties died following a fire in their house at Dellmount Park on Monday.

In a post on social media, Armoy Community Association wrote: “Our heartfelt sympathy to Rev Chris Easton Rector of St Patrick’s Parish here in Armoy on the death of his parents in tragic circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev Chris and family connection at this sad time.”

Rev Chris Easton

Rev Chris Easton has been rector of Armoy, Loughguile and Drumtallagh parishes since 2014, having also served as rector of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Coleraine.

Replying to the Facebook post, Rev Easton thanked the community for their expressions of sympathy, adding: “It’s been a tough day, but we are greatly helped and encouraged by your kind thoughts and prayers. We have felt the presence and strength of God throughout it all.”

Rev Easton is the brother of North Down MLA Alex Easton who issued a statement yesterday which read: "It is with deep regret that today we lost our dear parents Alec Easton and Ann Easton.

“The family deeply appreciate the work of the Police Service, Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance Service and all Emergency Responders – we pay tribute to their professionalism and care.

MLA Alex Easton

"At this time of family bereavement and grief we request the family’s privacy is respected to allow us time and space as we deal with our loss. As a family we are thankful for all the prayers and messages of condolence that we have received. Further details of funeral arrangements to follow.”

Emergency services were called to the house at 8.45am and Mr Easton’s parents, Alec and Ann, were treated for their injuries but both tragically died at the scene.

PSNI Superintendent McDowell said: “This sad news will come as a huge shock to the local community and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

"An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us."

Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a couple in their 80s who sadly died following a house fire in Bangor."

Mr Jennings said that on Monday at 8.44am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached house in Dellmount Park, Bangor.

“Five appliances and 19 firefighters were quickly on the scene from Bangor, Donaghadee, Newtownards and Holywood Fire Stations,” he said.