Asda shoppers in NI urged to donate to National Food Drive

Asda has launched its annual Food Drive in partnership with the Trussell Trust and is calling on customers in Northern Ireland to donate essential food items in their nearest store.

The Food Drive aims to support food banks in the community and will take place in stores across Northern Ireland which have a Community Champion, from 17th - 19th May.

Local charities and volunteers from food banks across the Trussell Trust network will visit Asda stores, to share information about their community projects, and customers can choose to donate to the Food Drive by placing their items in collection points after the tills. Message boards and stickers will be displayed beside the most needed items at food banks, as well as shopping list printouts that customers can use to tick off the essentials they donate.

Asda has had customer collection food trolleys in its stores since 2018, and in that time, its customers have donated the equivalent of over fourteen million meals across the UK. Last year alone, generous Asda customers donated more than ever to the Food Drive, with the equivalent of over 129,415 additional meals donated in Northern Ireland through our in-store collection trolleys.

Carol Izzard, Dundonald Foodbank said: “The Food Drives we run form an integral part of our foodbank operation. Without the support of our partner supermarkets and their customers, we would struggle to be able to provide a foodbank service to those in need in our local community”

Asda Better Starts Manager, Ashlee Couldwell, said: “People are experiencing food insecurity and struggling more than ever to afford the daily essentials we all need to get by, so foodbanks are playing a crucial part in helping communities up and down the country. As the demand for help from foodbanks increases every year, we’re hoping this Food Drive encourages a positive increase in donations. All donations to food banks in the Trussell Trust network received during the weekend will kindly be topped up by Asda by 20%.

“I am so thankful for the contributions made by our customers each year, and I’m always so proud that they wish to help the people in their communities who need the most support.”

The Trussell Trust’s Head of Corporate Partnerships, Zoe Pate, said: “The food banks in the Trussell Trust network have seen an increase in need for their services over the last year, and food donation levels just can’t keep up. That’s why our partnership with Asda and the May Food Drive is so important.