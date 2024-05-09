Ballyclare Businessman Shifts Gears, Racing Monaco in Legendary Historic Formula 1 Car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Hagan, Founder of Hagan Homes is set to make waves at prestigious Monaco Historic Grand Prix in Lord Alexander Hesketh’s original 1974 Hesketh F1 car.

NI homebuilder and racing enthusiast, James Hagan is gearing up to showcase his prowess on the historic streets of Monte Carlo as he takes on the Monaco Historic Grand Prix this weekend (10-12 May 2024).

The event sees cars from the golden age of motorsport compete in races on the very circuit still used in the modern-day Formula One World Championship. This year will mark the 14th edition of the three-day event.

It promises a nostalgic journey for participants and spectators as James, who is the Chair and Founder of Hagan Homes, and his peers take to the circuit in their iconic grand prix cars.

James Hagan, who has built more than 5,000 homes across Northern Ireland through his Ballyclare-based business, Hagan Homes, has been involved in historic racing for almost three decades, even going on to win the 2023 Phillip Island Historic Grand Prix at the motorsport festival in Australia last year.

The car he is driving, the original 1974 Hesketh 308, clinched victory in the Silverstone International Trophy almost exactly fifty years ago with racing legend James Hunt at the helm, marking both his and the Hesketh team’s maiden F1 victories

This particular car holds a storied past; it was the very first Formula 1 car built by the illustrious Lord Alexander Hesketh, a flamboyant figure in the F1 world during the 1970s, and the same car that also saw action in 1975 when raced by another F1 legend, future world champion Alan Jones.

The excitement surrounding this iconic car was tangible recently as it made an appearance at the 50th-anniversary celebration of Hesketh Racing's first Formula 1 triumph. At a special gathering at Silverstone, it stood alongside former team members and Lord Hesketh himself, who made an impassioned speech prior to it being demonstrated to the crowd by rising star Callum Grant.

Ahead of what will be a landmark race for James Hagan, he reflects on his journey into the world of motorsports: "I played rugby until I turned 40 and then a knee injury pushed me out of the sport. A friend of mine was racing Formula Fords in Belfast, so I decided to join him and I’ve never looked back. It’s a wonderful sport to be part of and while we all like to win, I’m in it to enjoy myself and meet people."

His transition into Formula One racing came in 2010, marked by an unforgettable experience driving a Surtees F1 car at Monaco. Eventually he acquired the original Hesketh 308, chassis 308/1, which has become his favourite. This year Hagan will also be competing in his 1961 Formula 1 Lotus 18, driven in period by Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours winner Dan Gurney.

Known for his infectious enthusiasm and jovial demeanour on and off the track, James Hagan is a mainstay of the Masters series competition, having raced a diverse array of cars across continents.

Despite his competitive spirit, he says the importance of enjoying the experience and cherishing every moment on the track is key.