Ballymena railway death: police appeal to speak to two people

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Ballymena train station on Sunday evening (July 31).

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:24 pm

They have asked for public help and, in particular, they would like anyone who may have spoken to the woman to come forward,

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5.40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5.40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Ballymena train station. Picture: Google

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1486 31/07/22.”

