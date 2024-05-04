Ballymoney Based Proactive Healthcare Expands to Irish Market with New Online Store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a significant stride towards enhancing holistic health services in Ireland, Proactive Healthcare has unveiled its new online store, a dedicated portal designed to serve the unique needs of the Irish market. This new shop accessible at https://www.proactivehealthcare.ie/, is set to revolutionise the accessibility of health supplements and advanced therapeutic devices, such as PEMF therapy, to Irish customers.

Sarah Gibson, Managing Director at Proactive Healthcare, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch: "This is a thrilling step forward for us. Establishing this dedicated online store for our Irish customers means we can deliver our products faster than ever before, and tailor our offerings to directly meet the local demand. It’s all about enhancing our service to ensure that each customer receives their health solutions promptly and efficiently."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proactive Healthcare has developed into a reputable name in the holistic health industry since Stephen founded it in 1994 to make alternative treatments more accessible. The company has been committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that address a range of health issues from gut health to immune support.

National World

The new online store features a carefully curated selection of health supplements and therapies. Customers can explore products from top brands such as Liquid Health, Quicksilver Scientific, Seeking Health, and Trace Minerals, known for their stringent quality standards and proven efficacy.

A standout feature of the new Irish store is the availability of PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy devices. PEMF therapy, recognized for its potential to enhance healing processes, reduce inflammation, and boost general well-being, is now more accessible than ever to the Irish market through this online platform.

"We're not just about quick deliveries; we aim to provide a comprehensive health management experience," Sarah Gibson adds. "Our commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond just selling products. We offer responsive customer support, an enriching rewards program, and educational resources that empower our customers to make informed health choices."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of the launch, Proactive Healthcare is offering special promotions and discounts exclusively for its Irish customers to be announced over the next month. This initiative is not only a testament to the company’s dedication to the Irish market but also reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing global wellness through innovative and accessible health solutions.