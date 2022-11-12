The incident occurred occurred near the Rose Park Farm in the Bravallen Road area.

In a statement, the PSNI said it is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health department from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.

“Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time,” police added.

Editorial image.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service described the circumstances as a “farm incident”.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance service received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

Advertisement

"NIAS despatched a rapid response emergency paramedic, an emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident. Following assessment, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital.”

Ballymoney DUP Cllr Mervyn Storey expressed his shock and sadness at the tragedy.

He said: “Words are hard to find in commenting on this tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a little two year old boy. It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss. and assure them of our sympathy and support.”

Heartfelt Condolences

SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said the entire area was in shock.

Advertisement

She added: “I’d like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child who lost their life at a farm in the Ballymoney area on Friday. I can’t begin to imagine what they are going through, but I know that everyone right across this area is thinking of them at this awful time.