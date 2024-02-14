Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joan Dillon Trengove first found out she had breast cancer in November 2021 after a routine mammogram.

Joan said: “At this stage, I wasn’t concerned, the consultant told me it was a straightforward procedure and the tumour was only millimetres in size.

"Given the news in November, I had surgery in December, radiotherapy in February and was back to work in March 2022. However, in July 2022 after a bad fall, I had a gut feeling something wasn’t right with one breast.

Joan Dillon Trengove from Ballymoney.

"Following the usual mammogram and ultrasound scan which showed nothing, they took three biopsies and, at that point, I was told I had a further unrelated breast cancer. I was advised I had a much larger tumour which in fact turned out to be 8cm by 8cm.”

After surgery, radiotherapy and ten months of chemotherapy Joan said: “The enormity of it all hit me and I reached out to Charis Cancer Care”.

Situated outside Cookstown, Charis Cancer Care is a purpose-built complementary care centre for people going through their cancer journey. Its mission statement is to provide person-centred care for those whose lives are affected by cancer from diagnosis onwards.

Services include counselling, complementary therapies such as aromatherapy, massage and reflexology, yoga, mindfulness, relaxation, healthy eating workshops and financial advice. All these services are provided free of charge.

Charis Cancer Care overlooking Lough Fea outside Coosktown. Credit Charis Cancer Care

Joan described Charis as ‘a sanctuary where everything is so incredibly personal’.

She added: “Too often when you ring for support, you have to press 1 for this, 2 for that, but with Charis, you get through straight away to a warm friendly voice asking ‘what is it you need?’ rather than ‘here is what we can do for you’.

"I contacted Charis on the Thursday and by Tuesday, I saw my counsellor and it was then the floodgates opened, on feelings and emotions which I had kept a lid on for so long. After counselling I then had a reflexology session with one of Charis’ therapists.

"To be able to have the reflexology after counselling helps to clear up the broken glass and the path is clear for when you walk out the door. I can also sit for an hour or two overlooking the beautiful Lough Fea with a cup of tea, I never feel rushed, and it feels like my own personal space.”

Joan is still in discussions with doctors and consultants about her next steps on her cancer journey but knows Charis is available when she needs the support. She regularly attends the gym, walks the mountains and is back at work in the Northern Trust.

Charis relies on the generosity of the public to fund their much-needed services. One session of counselling or complementary therapy costs the organisation £45. All services are free of charge. This March, Charis is encouraging people to have a ‘cuppa for Charis’ to celebrate its 14th birthday and raise money to help this local charity continue to support anyone over 18 from Northern Ireland going through their cancer journey.