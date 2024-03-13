Balmoral Show Entries Deadlines Approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karen Hughes, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reminds livestock and equine exhibitors that entries for Balmoral Show 2024 close on Wednesday 20th March at 5pm.

All entries must be submitted online. To enter online or to download a copy of the Livestock or Equine prize schedules please visit the Competitions tab on the Show's website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.