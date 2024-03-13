Balmoral Show Entries Deadlines Approach

Balmoral Show Entries Deadlines Approach Next Week
By Gemma DickeyContributor
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 15:32 GMT
Karen Hughes, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reminds livestock and equine exhibitors that entries for Balmoral Show 2024 close on Wednesday 20th March at 5pm.  

All entries must be submitted online. To enter online or to download a copy of the Livestock or Equine prize schedules please visit the Competitions tab on the Show's website.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. 

