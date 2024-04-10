Balmoral’s Bright Future with New Sustainability Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a strong focus on the future, this new trade space at the Show will host an array of businesses and charities who are committed to supporting our current needs and preparing for the next generation.

From renewable energy specialists to experts in electric vehicles, this exciting venture will host a variety of industry leaders who are keen to speak to visitors about how they can meet their energy needs and reduce their bills. Amongst those confirmed as exhibitors within the Village this year are Action Renewables, Firmus Energy and Solar Power NI.

Located within the Annex Building and opposite the Main Arena, the Strategic Power Connect Sustainability Village will be at the heart of the action at this year’s Show.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented: “We are thrilled to unveil this new space at the 2024 Balmoral Show. In recent years, we’ve all become more aware of how our actions today might impact the next generation. At the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, our focus on sustainability is always progressing as we take small steps towards creating a brighter future for everyone.

We can’t wait for our visitors to join us on this journey and find more efficient solutions to their everyday problems, from household energy bills to renewable energy solutions and more efficient raw materials. We’re so pleased to have Strategic Power Connect on board as our sponsor for this new area and look forward to working with them over the next few years”.

Liam Faulkner from Strategic Power Connect said: “We are delighted to join forces with the Balmoral Show and proudly champion renewable energy at the all-new Strategic Power Connect Sustainability Village.

At Strategic Power Connect, we want to help local businesses and manufacturers display real leadership when it comes to adopting and implementing sustainable practices. Demonstrating environmental responsibility should be seen as an opportunity, and not a burden. We want to help businesses confidently stand behind their green promises, certain in the knowledge they are meeting sustainability standards.

It’s no secret, we are at a critical juncture when it comes to cutting our carbon emissions and ensuring innovative steps are taken to deliver a more sustainable future. However, we know we cannot continue with a business-as-usual approach, therefore, it is encouraging to see how the Balmoral Show is creating valuable awareness to the tens of thousands of visitors who visit the show across four days.

By supporting the Sustainability Village, we reaffirm our commitment to driving positive change, promoting renewable energy solutions and environmental stewardship and we look forward to supporting many of the show’s visitors on their sustainability journeys”.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.