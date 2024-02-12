Banbridge Golf Club quizzers raise hundreds for Buddy Bear Trust
The event, hosted by the dynamic duo of quizmaster Gary McCormick and his trusty assistant Carol McCormick, was in aid of the Buddy Bear Trust Conductive Education School. The evening saw a full house of eager quizzers, ready to put their knowledge to the test while contributing to a meaningful cause.
Teams competed fiercely, showcasing their intellect and teamwork as they tackled a range of challenging questions across various categories.
Emerging victorious on the night (Friday, 9 February) was the Audie Murphy Fan Club, whose members demonstrated impressive trivia prowess. Following closely behind were the Quizzy Bears and Clarksons Farm, both formidable contenders in their own right. However, the true winners of the evening were not just those who claimed the top spots, but everyone who participated and generously donated their winnings to the charity.
A highlight of the event was the generosity of David McKay from Tesco, whose contribution of a voucher added an extra layer of excitement to the prize pool. Thanks to the collective efforts and generosity of all involved, a grand total of £610 was raised for the Buddy Bear Trust.
The success of the quiz night was not just measured in pounds and pence, but in the sense of camaraderie and community spirit that filled the room. It was a wonderful evening enjoyed by all, where friends came together to test their knowledge, support a noble cause, and make a difference in the lives of others.
As the night came to a close, there was a palpable feeling of satisfaction knowing that the funds raised would go towards providing essential support and resources for the Buddy Bear Trust Conductive Education School. It was a testament to the power of coming together as a community to create positive change and make a meaningful impact.