Banbridge Golf Club raises incredible £10,000 for Southern Area Hospice Services
Southern Area Hospice would like to express their sincerest thanks to everyone at Banbridge Golf Club for raising an outstanding £10,000 for local Hospice care at their annual Darren Weir Charity Day.
Pictured presenting the cheque on behalf of Banbridge Golf Club is Men’s Captain Martin McAleenan. Bernie Murphy (fundraising officer) and Liz Armstrong (Golf Club member and Hospice volunteer) were delighted to receive this cheque.