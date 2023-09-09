Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Banbridge Golf Club raises incredible £10,000 for Southern Area Hospice Services

Southern Area Hospice would like to express their sincerest thanks to everyone at Banbridge Golf Club for raising an outstanding £10,000 for local Hospice care at their annual Darren Weir Charity Day.
By Bernie MurphyContributor
Published 9th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pictured presenting the cheque on behalf of Banbridge Golf Club is Men’s Captain Martin McAleenan. Bernie Murphy (fundraising officer) and Liz Armstrong (Golf Club member and Hospice volunteer) were delighted to receive this cheque.