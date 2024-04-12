Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened shortly after 8pm in the car park on Rathfriland Road.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital after being shot in the abdomen. His condition has been described as serious.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver of a silver Citroen vehicle then made off from the scene southbound on the A1 dual carriageway.

A man was taken to hospital, where his condition has been described as serious, after being shot in the abdomen while in the Banbridge area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"A link is being explored between a vehicle reported on fire some 20 minutes later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.”

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time.

Several roads were closed as police investigated the incident. The Drone Hill Road and Rathfriland Road, including its off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway, were closed with cordons in place for police enquiries.

Police have urged anyone with any information about the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also urged anyone who can help with police enquiries to get in touch.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI either via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Please allow the PSNI time and space to investigate this serious incident,” she said.

MLA Eóin Tennyson MLA said the community in Banbridge has “been left in shock by this senseless act of violence”.