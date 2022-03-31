Banbridge Musical Society seeking new members

This exciting show, featuring such songs as Jailhouse Rock and Hound Dog, is going to be the society’s first production performed in their new venue, Armagh Marketplace Theatre.

The society haven’t performed together in over two years following the cancellation of their April 2020 production of Rent due to the pandemic.

The team are determined to come back with a bang – but need new members to help them do so.

Rehearsals for All Shook Up commenced on Monday 4th April 2022 at 7.30pm in Banbridge Football Club.

You do not need any experience to join but if you wish to put yourself forward for a lead role, auditions information will be provided at the first rehearsals.

You must be age 16 or completing your final GCSE exams this summer - so really suited to Fifth year and over.