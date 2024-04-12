Banbridge: PSNI at scene of 'ongoing incident' as A1 slip roads are closed
Roads are currently closed in the Rathfriland Road area of Banbridge due to ‘an ongoing incident’.
Motorists are warned that the off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway at the flyover are both closed.
The Drone Hill Road in Corbet is also closed with police in attendance.
A PSNI spokesperson said an update would be released in due course.
