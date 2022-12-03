Register
Banbridge security alert ends with controlled explosion on viable device

A security alert in Banbridge has ended after a controlled explosion was carried out on a viable device.

By Valerie Martin
4 hours ago
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 7:05pm

A number of homes in Brookfield Avenue were evacuated earlier today (Saturday, December 3).

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the pipe bomb-type device which has been now been declared viable and has been taken away for further examination.

Homes in Banbridge were evacuated due to a security alert.

The cordon has been removed and the road has fully re-opened. However, police inquiries into the incident are continuing.

A PSNI spokesperson said police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 768 03/12/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

