Barnardo’s NI hopes for warm welcome as it opens new store

Barnardo’s Northern Ireland works with over 12,000 children, young people and families across more than 40 services. This new store will be a crucial addition to the charity’s fundraising efforts.

The Lisburn store is keen to receive donations including good-quality clothing, books, DVDs, toys, games, accessories and homeware.

Paula Flood, area business manager at Barnardo’s Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be opening our store in Lisburn Bow Street Mall. Our stores are a vital support to our services.

Pictured l-r Paula Flood, Area Business Manager at Barnardo’s Northern Ireland and Sophie Young, Store Manager at Barnardo’s Northern Ireland Lisburn store

“By donating goods and shopping in the store, customers will be helping to raise much-needed funds to help Barnardo’s support vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people.

“Whatever the issue, from mental health to sexual abuse to domestic violence; child poverty to homelessness and child bereavement to refugees; we believe that every child is entitled to a positive future and we can bring out the best in every child.”

The charity is also looking for local volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to help the staff with sorting stock and serving customers.

Sophie Young, store manager, added: “We hope our store also offers people right across the community the opportunity to become more involved with our work. Volunteering provides valuable experience for those seeking employment, as well as the chance to meet new people and make friends.

“We are proud of our work to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable children - every year we help thousands of families. We are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Lisburn to our new store.”

“The Barnardo’s Northern Ireland Lisburn store will be open from 9am to 6pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 9am to 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and from 1pm to 6pm on Sundays.”

Visit www.barnardos.org.uk/what_we_do/northernireland to find out more.