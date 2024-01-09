As people begin to pack away their Christmas decorations across the country, BBC One’s The Repair Shop team is asking viewers in Northern Ireland to be on the lookout for any cherished items that may have been hidden away or forgotten about last year.

Although this year’s festivities are a way off, the barn’s resident horologist Steve Fletcher and leather expert Suzie Fletcher think this may be the time of year to prompt conversations with family about other items for the 2024 Christmas special.

Suzie said: “It comes around very quickly, so we need all of your wonderful items. I’m sure during Christmas you’ve been exchanging lots of stories as your family is together, maybe it’s jogged a few memories! Please put [your items] forward…we’d love to see what you’ve got.”

Steve said: “We’re looking for all sorts of things – it could be a toy, it could be a book, it could be anything at all that is just associated with Christmas and has an amazing story or amazing memory. If you’ve got anything like that that you think would make a really good item on the show, please apply.”

BBC One's The Repair Shop's resident horologist Steve Fletcher and leather expert Suzie Fletcher. Photo provided by The Repair Shop

The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: "We’re always performing magic at The Repair Shop barn but there is something that’s always a bit more special at Christmas - and we would love to hear from people with objects of historical or social interest in need of repair with a festive feel to them.”

The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for the Christmas episode. Please email [email protected] or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.

Jay added: “We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year. It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference. The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

