Belfast city centre blaze probe: man released

A man arrested in relation to a suspicious fire in the Samuel Street area of Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

At the height of the blaze there were 48 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel involved in the response operation.

NIFRS Group Commander Gerry Clifton said: “Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and prevented the spread to nearby premises in Belfast City Centre.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

Firefighters responding to the incident on Wednesday. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin BoyesFirefighters responding to the incident on Wednesday. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them on 101, quoting 142 of 31/05/23.

