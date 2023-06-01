At the height of the blaze there were 48 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel involved in the response operation.
NIFRS Group Commander Gerry Clifton said: “Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and prevented the spread to nearby premises in Belfast City Centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them on 101, quoting 142 of 31/05/23.