Belfast docks fire causing huge plumes of black smoke

Massive plumes of black smoke from the blaze at Belfast harbour estate can be seen from a wide area including Newtownabbey.

At least four fire appliances are reported to be at the scene battling the fire, understood to be at a scrap metal recycling centre.

Trafficwatch NI has reported that the smoke can be seen from the M2 citybound from around the Fortwilliam junction, but traffic on the motorway has not been impacted so far.

A massive plume of black smoke from the Belfast docks fire. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the blaze from across Newtownabbey, including Carnmoney and Jordanstown.

Plumes of smoke from the fire in the Belfast docks area of Belfast. Picture:: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.