Belfast Lough search: pictures from the scene as operation continues
A search operation is still underway today (Sunday) in the Belfast Lough area.
Emergency services were tasked to the area last night and urged members of the public to avoid the area.
In an updated statement just before 12.30pm today, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the search was still ongoing.
“Police and other emergency services are involved in an ongoing search of Belfast Lough following reports that a man entered the water last night (Saturday, October 29).
"There are no further details at this time.”
Unconfirmed social media reports have suggested someone may have fallen overboard from a ferry.