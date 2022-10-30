Register
Belfast Lough search: pictures from the scene as operation continues

A search operation is still underway today (Sunday) in the Belfast Lough area.

By Valerie Martin
5 hours ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 12:45pm

Emergency services were tasked to the area last night and urged members of the public to avoid the area.

In an updated statement just before 12.30pm today, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the search was still ongoing.

Police and other emergency services are involved in an ongoing search of Belfast Lough following reports that a man entered the water last night (Saturday, October 29).

Emergency crews at the scene of the Belfast Lough search. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"There are no further details at this time.”

Unconfirmed social media reports have suggested someone may have fallen overboard from a ferry.

The search of Belfast Lough is continuing. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The search began last night (Saturday, October 29). Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Taking part in the search at Belfast Lough. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A major search operation is continuing in the Belfast Lough area.
