Emergency services were tasked to the area last night and urged members of the public to avoid the area.

In an updated statement just before 12.30pm today, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the search was still ongoing.

“Police and other emergency services are involved in an ongoing search of Belfast Lough following reports that a man entered the water last night (Saturday, October 29).

Emergency crews at the scene of the Belfast Lough search. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"There are no further details at this time.”

Advertisement

Unconfirmed social media reports have suggested someone may have fallen overboard from a ferry.

The search of Belfast Lough is continuing. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The search began last night (Saturday, October 29). Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Taking part in the search at Belfast Lough. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.