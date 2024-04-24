Belfast 'substance' alert update: controlled explosion carried out

Police say a “substance” related incident off Ormeau Road, in south Belfast, this afternoon (Wednesday, April 24) has now ended.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:14 BST
In an update on the incident in the vicinity of Wellington College, the PSNI stated: "The Carolan Road in Belfast has now reopened following a report of a substance located at a premises in the area.

"Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the substance, which has been removed.”

Police are not treating the incident as anything untoward.

Earlier motorists were advised to avoid the area with emergency services in attendance.

