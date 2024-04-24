Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an update on the incident in the vicinity of Wellington College, the PSNI stated: "The Carolan Road in Belfast has now reopened following a report of a substance located at a premises in the area.

"Officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the substance, which has been removed.”

Police are not treating the incident as anything untoward.

