A spokesperson said that services, however, may be subject to knock-on delays or disruption.

Earlier today the line between Great Victoria Street in Belfast and Lisburn was closed due to what Translink described as “a tragic incident at Adelaide Halt.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train services were disrupted as a result and passengers with a train ticket advised to make alternative arrangements.

The Great Victoria Street entrance to the train station. Picture: Google