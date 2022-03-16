Best ways to celebrate Mother’s day without breaking the bank

Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager Paul Baillie

Mother’s Day is a day on which for a lot of people we get the chance to say a special thank you to our lovely mums.

Often, no matter how old we are, our mum will have done so much for us throughout the year and it’s nice to be able to do something in return as a little thank you.

The cost can add up, however, so we wanted to give some hints as to how people in Lisburn can thank and spoil their mum in ways that are thoughtful and special but which are still affordable.

Why not try some of these tips to say thank you to your mum?

Breakfast in bed

It’s a classic, we know, but it’s still a lovely gesture and any mum is likely to welcome extra time in bed, with a nicely presented breakfast to boot.

Cook dinner

Why not cook your mum, and the rest of the family, a special meal, allowing your mum to put her feet up while you’re busy in the kitchen.

A letter

Why not grab a piece of paper and a pen and write your mum a letter to tell her how much you love and appreciate her.

Bake a cake

On a similar theme, why not make your mum her favourite type of cake, to enjoy with a lovely cup of tea or coffee - which, of course, you have also made her.

A family outing

Get the whole family together for a walk around a local park or beauty spot. Why not even prepare and take a picnic, as the weather, hopefully, starts to become more Spring-like.

Movie night

Treat your mum to her favourite movie, even if it is one you’d rather not watch. She’s probably made sacrifices for you over the years. Make the experience even more special with some popcorn or her favourite sweets.

Picture book

Create special memories by putting together a collection of family photographs for your mum to keep and cherish.

These ideas are just some fun ways to get people spoiling their mum this Mother’s Day. We know, however, that a lot of mums and their families in Lisburn are struggling financially. Debt is very serious and can be a real problem for so many, as prices continue rising and it’s hard to make ends meet. If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they are struggling we would urge them to get in touch with CAP as soon as possible. Making that call to CAP means we are able to help sooner and help lift the burden of living with debt. If you’re struggling in debt, you can call our friendly team on 0800 328 0006 for free help.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity working with over 580 churches to deliver debt help, budgeting guidance, support to find work, life skills groups and more.