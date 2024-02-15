Blackhead Path temporarily closed after rockfall
Blackhead Path has been temporarily closed following a rockfall.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A post on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Facebook page read: “There has been rockfall at Blackhead Path which has caused damage to safety railings.
"Health and safety is our priority, and we have shut the path close to the Golden Steps to allow our team to assess the damage and arrange for repairs.
"We urge residents to avoid this area until it is deemed safe. We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”