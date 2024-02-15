Register
BREAKING

Blackhead Path temporarily closed after rockfall

Blackhead Path has been temporarily closed following a rockfall.
By Helena McManus
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:31 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 17:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Facebook page read: “There has been rockfall at Blackhead Path which has caused damage to safety railings.

"Health and safety is our priority, and we have shut the path close to the Golden Steps to allow our team to assess the damage and arrange for repairs.

"We urge residents to avoid this area until it is deemed safe. We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Related topics:Facebook