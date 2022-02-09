Blaze at Ashvale Farm Shop was started accidentally say Fire Service

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a well-developed fire in a storeroom on Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn at 6.20am this morning.

“Firefighting conditions were challenging on arrival and crews wearing Breathing Apparatus used various water jets to prevent the fire from spreading.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the height of the incident approximately 45 Firefighters, 6 Fire Appliances, an Aerial Ladder Appliance, a Water Tanker and a Command Unit were in attendance.

The scene at Ashvale Farm Shop on the Old Ballynahinch Road, outside Lisburn, which was damaged in an overnight fire. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The incident was dealt with by 11.31am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney said the is “a blow to the entire community.”

Mr Catney said: “Ashvale Farm Shop is a huge part of the local community here in Lisburn and I know that everyone in this area will be hoping the damage caused by the fire is not too severe and they will soon be able to reopen their doors.

“My thoughts are with the Herron family and all the staff today, I know how much pride they take in their business and their work. I’d also like to pay tribute to the work of the firefighters involved in tackling this blaze. They put themselves in harm’s way and have done everything they can to minimise the damage and stop the fire spreading. I’m glad nobody was hurt or caught up in this fire.

The scene at Ashvale Farm Shop on the Old Ballynahinch Road, outside Lisburn, which was damaged in an overnight fire. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“I will be making contact with the Herron family soon to see if there’s anything that can be done to provide them with assistance and I’d urge the community to rally around them and give all the support they can at this trying time.”