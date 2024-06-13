Bloc Blinds opens window of opportunity in the USA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bloc Blinds, the industry-leading blinds manufacturer, which is headquartered in Magherafelt, is expanding its international operations, through investment in a new production facility in Texas, USA.

The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Rollease Acmeda, the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window blinds industry, following the agreement of a multiyear 100% supply contract.

With Bloc Blinds’ state-of the-art manufacturing facility opening Summer 2024, adjacent to Rollease Acmeda’s new distribution centre in Fort Worth, Texas, the partnership will provide production efficiencies and benefits to the sector across North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Cormac Diamond, founder of Bloc Blinds, said: “With the manufacturing industry facing labour shortages, spiralling energy costs, and supply chain challenges, our pioneering technologies are driving change, and utilising leading-edge robotics to streamline and automate the most complex, customised processes.

Cormac Diamond, founder of Bloc Blinds

"Bloc Binds and Rollease Acmeda have a long-standing trading relationship in Europe. Partnering with such a forward-thinking company allows us to realise the full potential of our production innovations in the North American market.”

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of almost 300 associates and distribution facilities spanning the U.S., Australia, and Europe, serving thousands of customers in more than 40 countries around the world.

Derick Marsh, CEO of Rollease Acmeda, said: “This strategic partnership will improve supply chain responsiveness, reduce transportation costs and environmental impact, and enhance overall resilience. Driving operational effectiveness is a key focus for our company, and the partnership with Bloc Blinds aligns perfectly with our strategic direction. Greater efficiencies mean better support for our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad