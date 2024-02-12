Bluegrass Horse Feed saddles up for Down Royal’s St Patrick’s Day fixture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public are invited to capture a great day of Irish horse racing on March17 as jockeys, horses and trainers from across the island of Ireland return to Down Royal for a day of fantastic entertainment.

Having partnered with Down Royal since 2020, Bluegrass has become synonymous with horse racing, producing quality horse feeds and helping runners and riders achieve optimum performance.

Partnering with the world's leading research centre in equine nutrition - Kentucky Equine Research - Bluegrass is devoted to the advancement of equine nutrition.

Pictured is Adam Short from Bluegrass Horse Feed with Kathryn Holland from Down Royal Racecourse

Adam Short, the sales, marketing and equine nutritional advisor at Bluegrass Horse Feed, said:“We’re thrilled to be returning to Down Royal and partnering with a brand with which we share such a strong affinity with.

“This sponsorship reinforces our commitment to the industry and we’re proud to continue to build on this relationship with Down Royal.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying some high-quality racing on St Patrick’s Day and we hope to see you there!”

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal said: “Sincere thanks to Bluegrass Horse Feed for sponsoring this highly anticipated St Patrick’s Day meeting.

“Collaborating with a business which has consistently show such dedication to the highest equine standards is in keeping with our continued commitment to ensuring peak racing performance in all our runners. It’s a great synergy and we look forward to another successful collaboration."