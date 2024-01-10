Board of Governors for Causeway Coast's new post primary school meets for first time
The new co-educational, non-selective, integrated school for pupils aged 11-18 will be an amalgamation of North Coast Integrated College, Coleraine College and Dunluce School.
A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “Representatives from the three schools along with Education Partners met for the first time to discuss the implementation plans for the new school for the Causeway area, which will be operational on 1 September 2026.
"At the meeting it was agreed that the interim Board of Governors will begin with the appointment of a Principal Designate, together with consideration of options for a Day One solution, with the preference for a single site solution.
"The interim Board of Governors is committed to ensuring regular communication with pupils, parents and staff and will provide regular updates during this exciting journey,” the spokesperson concluded.