Crews responded to the call on Marine Highway at 9:35pm on May 6, with two appliances from Carrickfergus Fire Station and one from Whitla Fire Station attending.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters accessed the boat using specialist equipment and extinguished the fire, secured the area and removed gas cylinders from the vessel. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”