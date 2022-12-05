Body found in County Tyrone believed to be missing teenager

Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage boy following the discovery of a body in the Fintona area shortly before 12 noon today.

It is believed to be the body of 15 year old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

15 year old Matthew McCallan. Pic: family

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.

“Sadly a body, which we believe to be Matthew, was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event today, Monday 5th December, at 11.45am.

